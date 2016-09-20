Grove man refused bail on gun, ammo charges
A Samatta Point, Grove resident, who police say took them to where he hid his gun and ammunition during a raid at Blackwater Landing, Essequibo, was yesterday remanded to prison on two charges.
The courtroom of Magistrate Judy Latchman heard that on September 18, Leroy Singh, 27, of 97 Samatta Point, had in his possession a .32 revolver along with 12 matching rounds. Singh, who was represented by attorney Adrian Thompson, pleaded not guilty to both of the charges.
Thompson told the court that police on patrol conducted a …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Registrar of Deeds robbed by armed bandits at Eccles home
-
Aishalton man charged with rape of girl
-
Soyini Fraser clinches Miss Guyana Universe crown in stunning red gown
-
Rodrigues freed of Crum-Ewing murder charge
Ramayya says he deserved REO job
-
Missing pensioner found dead near airport
-
Suspect gives statement in killing of MMC driver
Illegal Cessna found at Yupukari strip
-
Corriverton blaze leaves 15 homeless
Comments
About these comments