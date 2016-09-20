Mahaica River toddler drowns in trench

A 17-month-old boy drowned on Sunday after he wandered off while playing in his yard and fell into a trench some 30 feet away from his home.

Dead is Alexander Samaroo of Little Biaboo, Mahaica River.

The child's father, Bissondyal Samaroo, a farmer of Little Biaboo, Mahaica River, said he was