Mason injured man with broken bottle – court hears

A mason was on Friday read a charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm by a city magistrate and was later granted bail.

Ivan Grant, 48, appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman accused of unlawfully inflicting grievous bodily harm on Kenton Jennings, to which he pleaded not guilty.

According to Police Prosecutor Kerry Bostwick on August 30, at East Ruimveldt squatting area there was a misunderstanding between the defendant and the complainant which led to a fight.

It was during the fight that the complainant sustained injuries to his arm from a broken bottle.

The defendant was placed on $100,000 bail and the magistrate adjourned the matter to October 10, when it will be heard by Magistrate Annette Singh.