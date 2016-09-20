‘Muscle’ of Tain freed of teen’s 2012 murder

A man of Tain, Corentyne, Berbice, who was accused of murdering a teenager in 2012, was freed of the charge last Friday in the Berbice High Court, after the defence’s no-case submission was upheld.

Shamdial Ramroop, 36, also known as ‘Muscle’ of Tain Settlement, was on trial before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow and a mixed jury. Presenting the state’s case was Attorney Stacy Goodings.

Ramroop, a tattoo artist, was on trial for the November 11, 2012 murder of