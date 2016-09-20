‘Muscle’ of Tain freed of teen’s 2012 murder
A man of Tain, Corentyne, Berbice, who was accused of murdering a teenager in 2012, was freed of the charge last Friday in the Berbice High Court, after the defence’s no-case submission was upheld.
Shamdial Ramroop, 36, also known as ‘Muscle’ of Tain Settlement, was on trial before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow and a mixed jury. Presenting the state’s case was Attorney Stacy Goodings.
Ramroop, a tattoo artist, was on trial for the November 11, 2012 murder of …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Registrar of Deeds robbed by armed bandits at Eccles home
-
Aishalton man charged with rape of girl
-
Soyini Fraser clinches Miss Guyana Universe crown in stunning red gown
-
Rodrigues freed of Crum-Ewing murder charge
Ramayya says he deserved REO job
-
Missing pensioner found dead near airport
-
Suspect gives statement in killing of MMC driver
Illegal Cessna found at Yupukari strip
-
Corriverton blaze leaves 15 homeless
Comments
About these comments