Non-renewal of cash jet pilot’s lease for CJIA hangar unfair

Former minister of public works Robeson Benn believes that government’s decision against renewing the lease for pilot Khamraj Lall’s hangar at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) was not justified or fair and is tantamount to the return to the days of the “expropriation of private property.”

In an affidavit in support of the action taken in the High Court by a brother of Lall, Balram Lall, seeking to have government’s decision overturned, Benn stated that he believes because of the level of investment by the plaintiff on the project is substantial, the revocation of the lease is not justified. He added that the PPP/C had honoured all agreements made by the former PNC government with investors.

Late last year, Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson had announced that government had …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.