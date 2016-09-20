PM Mitchell quits sub-committee, accuses ‘couple’ leaders of undermining Caricom position

ST.GEORGE’S, Grenada,  CMC-Grenada’s Prime Minister Dr.Keith Mitchell said he resigned as Chairman of Caricom’s sub-committee on cricket governance because he was angered by the behaviour of “a couple of our leaders in the region”.

Prime Minister Mitchell did not call out the names of his regional counterparts but accused them of undermining Caricom’s position by making “divisive” public statements after agreements would have been reached at the heads of government level.

In an interview with Grenada sports, Prime Minister Mitchell said he has suggested Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves of St.Vincent and the Grenadines take up the role.

“I gave it up because I felt angered by the behaviour of a couple of our leaders in the region and the way they behaved when we took a decision and I felt that they undermined the authority of the chairman of the sub-committee at the time and therefore I did not feel I could continue in that position,” the Grenadian leader explained.

“I spoke to Ralph and in fact I sent a message to him because I hold that position of recognizing his leadership seriously. So and I told him that I was going to issue a statement as the Prime Minister of Grenada and he knows my position as a cricket lover”.

In June, Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne “categorically rejected “the call for the dissolution of the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB), putting him at odds with the Grenadian leader.

“Today, I categorically reject the call for the dissolution of the West Indies Cricket Board and I do so in my capacity as chairman of the Caricom Cricket Committee governing West Indies cricket,” Prime Minister Browne said to an audience which included WICB president Dave Cameron.

“I believe firmly that to dissolve the West Indies Cricket Board would be to plunge West Indies cricket into further chaos and confusion”.

Dr.Keith Mitchell
Dr.Keith Mitchell

Dr.Mitchell has been at the forefront of spearheading efforts to restructure the WICB and has endorsed the recent Barriteau Report, which last year recommended “the immediate dissolution” of the embattled WICB.

He stressed that if regional leaders refuse to speak with one voice the WICB would continue to operate without being made to account for their actions.

“We have to speak with one voice. The problem is when you have some of us going in different directions especially when we make decisions at Caricom level and then one or two of us go off on our own and making opposite statements  and claiming that we are not part of the decision,” Prime Minister Mitchell pointed out.

“I think that becomes divisive and unhelpful and it gives those who wish to continue to do as they want the opportunity to do so and I think that’s unfortunate because the region is the one that is losing”.

The Barriteau Report was commissioned by Caricom, with agreement from the WICB, and authored by UWI Cave Hill Principal Professor Eudine Barriteau, but the WICB rejected the findings.

 

More in Local News

Andre Russell

Jamaica anti-doping officials say Andre Russell was negligent

Smart City Solutions Managing Director – Business Development Amir Oren

American Amir Oren at the helm as SCS readies to roll out parking meters

default placeholder

Non-renewal of cash jet pilot’s lease for CJIA hangar unfair

Alexander Samaroo

Mahaica River toddler drowns in trench

default placeholder

PM urges Commonwealth judges to support juridical settlement of border controversy

Those in attendance at the opening of the Commonwealth Magistrates and Judges Association (CMJA) Conference yesterday. (Photo by Keno George)

Resist political pressure

default placeholder

Prisoners flee Lusignan jail during clean up

Marisha Bowen

Bahamian man charged with killing Guyanese teacher

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Azeena Baksh

    Registrar of Deeds robbed by armed bandits at Eccles home

  2. Harold Lord

    Aishalton man charged with rape of girl

  3. Soyini Fraser

    Soyini Fraser clinches Miss Guyana Universe crown in stunning red gown

  4. Regan Rodrigues

    Rodrigues freed of Crum-Ewing murder charge

  5. Marisha Bowen

    Bahamian man charged with killing Guyanese teacher

  6. Ramayya says he deserved REO job

  7. Hedley Williams

    Missing pensioner found dead near airport

  8. Smart City Solutions Managing Director – Business Development Amir Oren

    American Amir Oren at the helm as SCS readies to roll out parking meters

  9. Illegal Cessna found at Yupukari strip


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Children enjoying a horse cart ride home from school, escaping the minibus blues (Photo by Keno George)

Riding home

20160919excavator

Creating a walkway

20160919coastal-cleanup

Coastal clean-up

Soyini Fraser was crowned the new Miss Universe Guyana 2016 last evening at the Marriott Hotel, Georgetown, beating out 13 other contestants who were vying for the crown. Ayana Whitehead copped the fourth runner-up spot, while crowd favourite Ashley John was the third runner-up, Ariella Basdeo was second runner-up and Rafieya Hussain was first runner-up. In this Joanna Dhanraj photo, the newly crowned queen strikes a pose after her victory.

New queen crowned

Photographer Keno George snapped these two children at play on a makeshift swing amidst an overgrowth of vegetation in ‘E’ Field, Sophia yesterday.

Children at play

A destitute man was spotted sleeping on the divide on Avenue of the Republic around 9 am on Friday, just across from the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, while passersby went about their business as usual. (Photo by Keno George)

Sleeping

20160917utility-pole

Utility pole overloaded, resulting in a small explosion

Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo (centre) showed the visiting students around the residence (GINA photo)

GALLERY: Secondary school students tour PM’s residence