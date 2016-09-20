PM urges Commonwealth judges to support juridical settlement of border controversy
Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo yesterday lobbied scores of Commonwealth magistrates and judges for their support for Guyana’s efforts to resolve its border controversy with Venezuela via a juridical settlement.
At the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Magistrates’ and Judges’ Association (CMJA) Conference, held at the Marriott Hotel, Nagamootoo emphasised that Venezuela’s claim to Guyana’s territory is a threat to the country as it is positioned on a threshold of a prosperous future.
Nagamootoo delivered the feature address
