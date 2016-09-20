Emphasising that the judiciary is independent from the executive, acting Chancellor of the Judiciary Justice Carl Singh yesterday urged judges and magistrates to “firmly but politely resist” political pressure and not allow themselves to fall prey.

Justice Singh was at the time addressing the opening ceremony of the four-day Commonwealth Magistrates and Judges Association (CMJA) Conference, at the Marriott Hotel.

Guyana's constitution, Justice Singh said, provides that all courts and all persons presiding over the courts shall