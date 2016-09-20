Technician charged over theft of iPhone, other items
Accused of stealing almost $200,000 in goods and cash a man was on Friday granted reasonable bail after the prosecution’s explanation of what occurred.
The court was told that on August 31, Jason Glasgow, 24, broke and entered the dwelling house of Verley Corlette and stole a Dell laptop valued $100,000, a Sky phone valued $30,000, an iPhone S4 valued $50,000, a GTT landline card valued $500 and $16,000 cash.
Glasgow, a computer technician of Charlestown, entered a not guilty plea.
According to the defendant's attorney, his client
