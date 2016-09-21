356 arrested for speeding since launch of ‘Safeway’ campaign
The Guyana Police Force has arrested and charged 356 persons for speeding and 41 for driving under the influence since the launching of the Traffic Department’s ‘Operation Safeway’ campaign last week.
This disclosure was made yesterday afternoon by Traffic Chief Deon Moore during the distribution of a quantity of equipment to various policing divisions.
