Bandits rob Ogle family

An Ogle, East Coast Demerara family was robbed of approximately $3M in cash, jewellery and electronics yesterday morning by two bandits, who posed as customers.

The attack occurred at around 9am at the 21 First Street, Ogle residence, where the bandits turned up on the pretext that they were customers purchasing feed for livestock from the business operated by the family.

After committing the robbery, which lasted approximately 15 minutes, they …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.