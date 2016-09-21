Cops seek legal advice on Sheriff St fatal accident

The police have wrapped up their investigation of the fatal collision on Sheriff Street, Georgetown, which claimed the life of four-year-old Abeka Trotman, and they are now awaiting legal advice on charges.

Traffic Chief Deon Moore yesterday told Stabroek News that the case file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

The accident occurred on the evening of September 10. At the time, Abeka and her mother, Abiola Trotman along with Cheryl Williams were in the back seat of a car, PMM 1426, which was travelling south on Sheriff Street. The car had reportedly stopped at the intersection of Sheriff and Garnett streets and had started to turn west on Garnett Street when a van, GPP 3500, which was travelling north on Sheriff Street crashed into the left side of the car.

Abeka was thrown out of the window and onto the roadway on impact. She was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival. Abiola Trotman, Williams and the driver of the car were also rushed to the hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries.

Trotman and Williams are still hospitalised.