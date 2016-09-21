Cops seek legal advice on Sheriff St fatal accident
The police have wrapped up their investigation of the fatal collision on Sheriff Street, Georgetown, which claimed the life of four-year-old Abeka Trotman, and they are now awaiting legal advice on charges.
Traffic Chief Deon Moore yesterday told Stabroek News that the case file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.
The accident occurred on the evening of September 10. At the time, Abeka and her mother, Abiola Trotman along with Cheryl Williams were in the back seat of a car, PMM 1426, which was travelling south on Sheriff Street. The car had reportedly stopped at the intersection of Sheriff and Garnett streets and had started to turn west on Garnett Street when a van, GPP 3500, which was travelling north on Sheriff Street crashed into the left side of the car.
Abeka was thrown out of the window and onto the roadway on impact. She was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival. Abiola Trotman, Williams and the driver of the car were also rushed to the hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries.
Trotman and Williams are still hospitalised.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Registrar of Deeds robbed by armed bandits at Eccles home
-
Bahamian man charged with killing Guyanese teacher
-
Soyini Fraser clinches Miss Guyana Universe crown in stunning red gown
-
Aishalton man charged with rape of girl
-
American Amir Oren at the helm as SCS readies to roll out parking meters
Ramayya says he deserved REO job
Non-renewal of cash jet pilot’s lease for CJIA hangar unfair
Illegal Cessna found at Yupukari strip
Non-Pariel couple robbed of $2M on Regent St
Comments
About these comments