East La Penitence woman remanded over 100-pound ganja find
An East La Penitence woman was brought before city courts yesterday on charges of having a gun, ammunition, and over 100 pounds of cannabis in her possession.
Alexis Phillips, 40, of 436 Powis Street, East La Penitence, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on the charge that on September 16, 2016, at her place of residence, she had 51.350 kilogrammes (equivalent to 113 pounds) of cannabis in her possession for trafficking.
She pleaded …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Registrar of Deeds robbed by armed bandits at Eccles home
-
Bahamian man charged with killing Guyanese teacher
-
Soyini Fraser clinches Miss Guyana Universe crown in stunning red gown
-
Aishalton man charged with rape of girl
-
American Amir Oren at the helm as SCS readies to roll out parking meters
Ramayya says he deserved REO job
Non-renewal of cash jet pilot’s lease for CJIA hangar unfair
Illegal Cessna found at Yupukari strip
Non-Pariel couple robbed of $2M on Regent St
Comments
About these comments