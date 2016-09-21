GDF probing allegation by PPP/C MP of torture in Cessna probe
The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) is investigating allegations by People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) MP Nigel Dharamlall that a resident of Yupukari, Region 9, Upper Takutu/Upper Essequibo was tortured during its probe of an unauthorised Cessna plane that was found in area, Chief of Staff of the army, Brigadier Mark Phillips says.
While preliminary reports into the alleged incident have proven to be false, Phillips is urging residents, especially in the hinterland to make a report to their nearest police station if they believe that they have been
Comments
About these comments