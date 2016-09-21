Go-Invest has proposals for agro-processing sector – CEO
Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Office for Investment (Go-Invest), Owen Verwey says a number of proposals have been received for agro-processing and he highlighted the importance of this sector for Guyana’s economic growth.
“Agro-processing is very critical in terms of future development of this economy. We are an agriculture-based or commodity-based economy. We have very large land mass, arable land too”, he said
Verwey told the Government Information Agency that a number of investors, including one
