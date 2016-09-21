Interpol for more training on trafficking in persons
Members of the judiciary are to benefit from training on the issue of Trafficking in Persons (TIP) by the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol).
Members from the prosecutorial section and the magistracy are expected to be trained in victim support among other aspects, acting Coordinator of the TIP Ministerial Task Force, Oliver Profitt told the Government Information Agency (GINA).
The training will be held in October and November
Local News
