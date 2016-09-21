MMC guard charged with killing co-worker

Kevin Stephens, the MMC Security Force guard who allegedly shot and killed his colleague during an argument on Saturday, was yesterday charged with murder and remanded to prison.

Stephens, of La Penitence, Georgetown, appeared before Magistrate Alisha George at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court, where he was accused of murdering Hubert Verwayne, a driver of the same security firm, on September 17, at Happy Acres, East Coast Demerara.

