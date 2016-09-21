New face but old concerns remain over parking meter contractor
-Deputy Mayor restates call for withdrawal of contract
As the city moves towards implementing a paid parking system, concerns have been renewed about the company contracted for the project and the new face leading the initiative.
“The duplicity which surrounds this contract seems to be increasing every day,” Deputy Mayor Sherod Duncan, who has been a vocal opponent of the contract, told Stabroek News last evening.
His frustrations come in wake of the announcement that Ifa Kamau Cush, the Director of National Parking Systems/Smart City Solutions (NPS/SCS), was …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Registrar of Deeds robbed by armed bandits at Eccles home
-
Bahamian man charged with killing Guyanese teacher
-
Soyini Fraser clinches Miss Guyana Universe crown in stunning red gown
-
Aishalton man charged with rape of girl
-
American Amir Oren at the helm as SCS readies to roll out parking meters
Ramayya says he deserved REO job
Non-renewal of cash jet pilot’s lease for CJIA hangar unfair
Illegal Cessna found at Yupukari strip
Non-Pariel couple robbed of $2M on Regent St
Comments
About these comments