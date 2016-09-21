Pick-up driver in Unity crash charged with causing deaths
Mark Joseph, the driver of a pick-up that collided with a car along the Unity Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD), resulting in two deaths last Friday, was yesterday charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and was remanded to prison.
Joseph, 36, of Lot 22 Key Drive, Enterprise, appeared at the Mahaica Magistrate’s Court, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges that on September 16 at Unity, he drove motor-pickup GMM 426 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the deaths of Kelvin Cort and Jennifer Grant.
The matter was adjourned until October 11.
