Some residents unhappy with city’s garbage collection operation

Residents of several city wards are dissatisfied with the garbage collection services being provided by the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) and Mayor Patricia Chase-Green has suggested that City Hall consider rehiring the private firms that had been responsible for disposal.

About a month ago, the municipality assumed responsibility from the two major private firms for garbage collection in Alberttown, Queenstown, Cummingsburg, Kingston, East Ruimveldt, North and East La Penitence, Lamaha Springs and Lamaha Park, and North and South Ruimveldt, and the main commercial districts.

But many of the residents are dissatisfied with the M&CC’s service and particularly …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.