Sunken dredge in Mazaruni puts squeeze on food, fuel supplies

Mining camps and residents of some interior communities are running low on food, fuel and other necessities due to the continued obstruction of the Mazaruni River channel usually used to transport supplies to the areas, as a result of a sunken dredge.

The dredge, which is the property of Crown Mining Supplies, sunk at the Piremap Falls three months ago, but only became a hindrance to users of the river after it shifted into the channel when the company tried to remove it. Several attempts to remove it since then have not been successful.

On Friday last, it was announced that the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) and Crown Mining Supplies, which owns the dredge, would be