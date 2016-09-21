Surujbally to demit office soon, PPP says
The opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) yesterday claimed that Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom) Dr. Steve Surujbally may soon demit office.
When contacted, Gecom spokesperson Tamara Rodney told Stabroek News that the chairman “is still there [and] he cannot demit office until there is a new Chairman.”
PPP General Secretary Clement Rohee told reporters yesterday, at the PPP’s weekly press conference, that it seems as though the party’s protests for …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Registrar of Deeds robbed by armed bandits at Eccles home
-
Bahamian man charged with killing Guyanese teacher
-
Soyini Fraser clinches Miss Guyana Universe crown in stunning red gown
-
Aishalton man charged with rape of girl
-
American Amir Oren at the helm as SCS readies to roll out parking meters
Ramayya says he deserved REO job
Non-renewal of cash jet pilot’s lease for CJIA hangar unfair
Illegal Cessna found at Yupukari strip
Non-Pariel couple robbed of $2M on Regent St
Comments
About these comments