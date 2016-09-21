Surujbally to demit office soon, PPP says

The opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) yesterday claimed that Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom) Dr. Steve Surujbally may soon demit office.

When contacted, Gecom spokesperson Tamara Rodney told Stabroek News that the chairman “is still there [and] he cannot demit office until there is a new Chairman.”

PPP General Secretary Clement Rohee told reporters yesterday, at the PPP's weekly press conference, that it seems as though the party's protests for