Timeliness must be priority for all judiciaries
-T&T President Carmona
Delay in the judicial system is like a cancer, according to Trinidad & Tobago President Anthony Carmona, who yesterday also underscored the importance of restorative justice to help reduce crime.
Addressing the second day of the Commonwealth Magistrates’ and Judges’ Association (CMJA) Conference, being held at the Marriott Hotel, President Carmona, who was a judge when he was called to the presidency, noted that timeliness must be made a priority for all jurisdictions as the cries of delay are not unique to any one corner of the Commonwealth.
He noted that to address the issue of the delivery of justice, some jurisdictions have
