Venezuela thwarting final settlement of border controversy

President David Granger yesterday accused Venezuela of thwarting all attempts by UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to find a way forward in settling its longstanding border controversy with Guyana and made an impassioned plea to the UN for protection against threats to this country’s security.

For the second year running, Granger used his address to the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York to ramp up pressure on Caracas over the border controversy where Guyana has been