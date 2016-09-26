City to tear down 52 derelict buildings
-some occupants in the dark
The city yesterday announced that it was going to tear down 52 derelict buildings (see list below) and occupants of some of the structures say they were unaware of these plans.
City Hall, in a page two advertisement in yesterday's Guyana Times said that at an August 22nd statutory meeting, a resolution was passed to demolish the buildings which are in a ruinous state and pose a danger to occupants and members of the public.
