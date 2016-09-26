Criminals omnipresent – PPP

The PPP today flayed the Granger administration over the crime rate and said that criminals were omnipresent.

A press release from the PPP follows:

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) wishes to state that Granger’s pronouncement that Guyana will “soon be a safer place” is like offering Guyanese a pie in the sky.

Bandits are now at the gates of the UNDP; International Public Servants are now under attack.

Hotels where tourists stay are under attack.

The shopkeeper is under attack, so is the farmer.

Residents within the peace of their homes are under attack, so are countless others.

The criminals are here, there and everywhere; they are omnipresent.

First, Granger called for a crime-fighting plan, secondly, we were told that the plan was with Ramjattan, thirdly, that the plan was with the National Security Council which Granger chairs, fourthly, that the plan was with Commissioner of Police (to be tweaked) fifthly, that the plan was to be made public, sixthly that there is no plan – in fact, there was never a plan, it was all a plan of deception that lasted for one year and more.

Now we are told that soon, a Security Sector Reform Action Plan will kick-off, but what about the financing of the plan? Who will finance the plan? Will the plan be financed solely from the government coffers? How much will the Brits contribute? How long is the plan for? What are the key components of the plan? Will the plan be made public?

Guyanese were recently told by the Commissioner of Police (ag) that the SWAT Team is part of a “holistic crime fighting strategy”, what strategy is he talking about, is there one? If so why has it not been made public, or at least shared with the stakeholders, as they promised they would? Perhaps there is none.

And Felix had once said that Guyana does not need a SWAT Team and now the police at the highest level, are singing praises to the existing SWAT Team set up by the PPP/C administration. There was even talk about disbanding the SWAT Tea

The Party views Dataram’s disappearance as a second slap in the face of the Granger administration who had recklessly legitimized his questionable bona fides by setting up a Commission of Inquiry into the allegations he made against CANU. The first slap in Granger’s face was when the Commission of Inquiry came up empty handed.

Up to now, after 16 months in government and notwithstanding all the rattle-tattle while in opposition that there was no National Drug Strategy Master Plan (NDSMP), when in fact there was one, this is the government that talks so much about efficiency and effectiveness in fighting crime and drug trafficking yet it has No Drug Strategy Master Plan nor a Crime-fighting Strategy.

On the question of security of the Prisons, Guyanese were told that plans are afoot to expand the Mazaruni Prisons.

Ramjattan must say what is the status of the Guyana Prison Service Strategic Plan? Has it been abandoned? Has it been replaced? If so with what? Is the Mazaruni Prisons expansion plan part of the Guyana Prison Service Strategic Plan?

What is all this secrecy about?

Why keep taxpayers in the dark?