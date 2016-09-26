GPL announces blackouts for East Coast to Corentyne

The Guyana Power & Light today said it will be unable to satisfy demand during the peak period this evening due to the unexpected unavailability of two units with approximate capacity of 6 MW. The units, No. 3 Mirrlees at Canefield and the No. 7 GM at Onverwagt, developed mechanical and control problems respectively during the day, GPL said in a press release this evening.

As a result, GPL said it is forced to institute load shedding in the following areas for the maximum times indicated.

1) Good Hope to Lusignan -18:30 hrs to 22:30hrs

2) Mon Repos to Success – 18:30 hrs to 22:30hrs

3) Canefield to Auchlyne – 18:30 hrs to 22:30hrs

The No 3 is expected to be back in service tomorrow, September 27, 2016, while every effort is being made to identify and resolve the fault of the unit at Onverwagt.

GPL said it regrets the inconvenience.

The load shedding comes amid recent problems with the Bartica power supply, a number of shutdowns of the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System and frequent power interruptions.