Patience with Baishanlin exhausted – Trotman

While officials from Chinese logging company Baishanlin want three more years to make good on long-awaited promises, the APNU+AFC government believes that not only the time requested is too much but that leniency and their patience have been exhausted.

“I think that government has been more than reasonable with Baishanlin. We have done all that we physically or possibly could to give them, to hold out the hope to them, that things could happen, Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman told Stabroek News, when asked about government’s response to the company’s pleas.

“It would be quite wrong for us to hold concessions which are …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.