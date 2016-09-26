Sophia residents can expect running water next month – GWI

Residents of Sophia can expect running water through their taps by the second half of October, GWI says.

This new development will signal the completion of the ongoing project in which transmission mains are being extended from a newly rehabilitated well in North Ruimveldt to supply ‘C’, ‘D’ and ‘E’ Fields Sophia, GWI said in a statement on Friday.

