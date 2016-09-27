Conductor killed, 11 injured, after bus hits mud pile at Nismes
A minibus conductor is dead and 11 persons are injured after the bus they were travelling in was involved in an accident along the Nismes Public Road, West Bank Demerara last evening.
Dead is 25-year-old Jerry Waldron of Goed Intent, West Bank Demerara. Eleven persons, including…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Woman threatens to kill cop at city court complex
-
Cop charged with taking bribes
-
City to tear down 52 derelict buildings
-
Gangaram man takes his own life
Citizens fleeing country due to crime, IAC says
-
Teen shot dead outside Rio nightclub
-
East Canje woman jailed over cocaine in suitcases
15-year-old charged with murdering suspect in sister’s abuse
-
Woman shot in crossfire between cop, fleeing bandit
Comments
About these comments