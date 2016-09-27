Good Hope spray painter drowns in Mahaica River

An East Coast Demerara spray painter drowned on Sunday around 3 pm during an outing at St Cuthbert’s Mission, Mahaica River

Dead is 23-year-old Devindra ‘Orvin’ Tiwari of 137 X, Good Hope.

Tiwari along with three friends had journeyed to the indigenous …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.