GWI board investigating CEO’s conduct after staff complaints

Following serious complaints by staff, including of interference and verbal abuse, the Board of the Guyana Water Inc (GWI) has launched an investigation into the actions of the corporation’s Chief Executive Officer Dr Richard Van West-Charles even as a Cabinet sub-committee is slated to meet with him and Board Chairman Nigel Hinds early next month.

Stabroek News understands that senior staff members of GWI have tirelessly complained about the actions of the CEO, including him purportedly superseding the authority of various department heads and in one case even renaming a department without informing the