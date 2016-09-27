GWI board investigating CEO’s conduct after staff complaints
Following serious complaints by staff, including of interference and verbal abuse, the Board of the Guyana Water Inc (GWI) has launched an investigation into the actions of the corporation’s Chief Executive Officer Dr Richard Van West-Charles even as a Cabinet sub-committee is slated to meet with him and Board Chairman Nigel Hinds early next month.
Stabroek News understands that senior staff members of GWI have tirelessly complained about the actions of the CEO, including him purportedly superseding the authority of various department heads and in one case even renaming a department without informing the …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Woman threatens to kill cop at city court complex
-
Cop charged with taking bribes
-
City to tear down 52 derelict buildings
-
Gangaram man takes his own life
Citizens fleeing country due to crime, IAC says
-
Teen shot dead outside Rio nightclub
-
East Canje woman jailed over cocaine in suitcases
15-year-old charged with murdering suspect in sister’s abuse
-
Woman shot in crossfire between cop, fleeing bandit
Comments
About these comments