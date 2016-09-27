Jean La Rose resigns as Chronicle board chair

Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Guyana National Newspapers Limited Jean La Rose has resigned with effect from October 1, citing conflicts with time for community and human rights work.

According to a press release from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) La Rose submitted her resignation dated September 23 to Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, under whose portfolio information falls