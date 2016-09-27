Kitty Market for November 1 reopening – King
Kitty Market is scheduled to be reopened on November 1, Town Clerk Royston King told city councillors yesterday.
Speaking at the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) statutory meeting, King said that 65 per cent of work has been completed and round-the-clock work was…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
