Miner robbed of 30ozs gold at gunpoint
A gold miner was on Sunday evening attacked and robbed at gunpoint of 30 ozs of raw gold and the police are currently on the hunt for three suspects.
Acting Crime Chief Hugh Jessemy confirmed the incident which occurred around 19:30 hrs at Buck Hall, Essequibo.
Reports reaching Stabroek News revealed that the gold miner was alone in a bond when he heard a knocking on the door. As he opened, three armed men held him at gunpoint and relieved him of the raw gold which he had in his pants pocket and escaped.
Investigators believe the suspects knew the gold miner had the raw gold in his possession.
An investigation has been launched, but up to last evening no arrest was made.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Woman threatens to kill cop at city court complex
-
Cop charged with taking bribes
-
City to tear down 52 derelict buildings
-
Gangaram man takes his own life
Citizens fleeing country due to crime, IAC says
-
Teen shot dead outside Rio nightclub
-
East Canje woman jailed over cocaine in suitcases
15-year-old charged with murdering suspect in sister’s abuse
-
Woman shot in crossfire between cop, fleeing bandit
Comments
About these comments