Miner robbed of 30ozs gold at gunpoint

A gold miner was on Sunday evening attacked and robbed at gunpoint of 30 ozs of raw gold and the police are currently on the hunt for three suspects.

Acting Crime Chief Hugh Jessemy confirmed the incident which occurred around 19:30 hrs at Buck Hall, Essequibo.

Reports reaching Stabroek News revealed that the gold miner was alone in a bond when he heard a knocking on the door. As he opened, three armed men held him at gunpoint and relieved him of the raw gold which he had in his pants pocket and escaped.

Investigators believe the suspects knew the gold miner had the raw gold in his possession.

An investigation has been launched, but up to last evening no arrest was made.