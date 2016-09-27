No vehicle is no excuse for failing to respond to crime, acting Top Cop says

The claim by police ranks that there are no vehicles available to respond to the reports of crime is unfortunate and unacceptable, according to acting Police Commissioner David Ramnarine, who is urging members of the public to report such cases to the force.

He was at the time responding to a news report that ranks at two police stations did not respond to an in-progress, break-in attempt at a Diamond, East Bank Demerara home last Wednesday, around 3.30 am, because they did not have an operational vehicle.