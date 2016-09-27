No vehicle is no excuse for failing to respond to crime, acting Top Cop says
The claim by police ranks that there are no vehicles available to respond to the reports of crime is unfortunate and unacceptable, according to acting Police Commissioner David Ramnarine, who is urging members of the public to report such cases to the force.
He was at the time responding to a news report that ranks at two police stations did not respond to an in-progress, break-in attempt at a Diamond, East Bank Demerara home last Wednesday, around 3.30 am, because they did not have an operational vehicle. Ranks claimed…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Woman threatens to kill cop at city court complex
-
Cop charged with taking bribes
-
City to tear down 52 derelict buildings
-
Gangaram man takes his own life
Citizens fleeing country due to crime, IAC says
-
Teen shot dead outside Rio nightclub
-
East Canje woman jailed over cocaine in suitcases
15-year-old charged with murdering suspect in sister’s abuse
-
Woman shot in crossfire between cop, fleeing bandit
Comments
About these comments