Pakistan trounce Windies by eight wickets

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, CMC – Pakistan defeated West Indies by eight wickets in the third Twenty20 International of the three-match series at Sheikh Zayed Stadium here Tuesday.

Scores:

WEST INDIES 103 for five off 20 overs (Marlon Samuels 42, Nicholas Pooran 16, Kieron Pollard 16 not out; Imad Wasim 3-21)

PAKISTAN 108 for two off 15.1 overs (Shoaib Malik 43 not out, Babar Azam 27 not out, Khalid Latif 21; Kesrick Williams 2-15).

Scoreboard

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Sep 27, CMC – Scoreboard of the third Twenty20 International of the three-match series between Pakistan and West Indies at Sheikh Zayed Stadium here Tuesday.

West Indies innings

J Charles b Imad Wasim 5

ADS Fletcher† run out (Rumman Raees/†Sarfraz Ahmed) 9

CAK Walton b Imad Wasim 0

MN Samuels not out 42

DJ Bravo b Imad Wasim 11

N Pooran c Shoaib Malik b Mohammad Nawaz 16

KA Pollard not out 16

Extras (lb 3, w 1) 4

Total (5 wickets; 20 overs) 103

To batCR Brathwaite*, SP Narine, JE Taylor, KOK Williams

Fall of wickets 1-12 (Charles, 2.2 ov), 2-12 (Walton, 2.3 ov), 3-17 (Fletcher, 4.4 ov), 4-31 (Bravo, 8.1 ov), 5-66 (Pooran, 12.4 ov)

Bowling: Wasim, 4-1-21-3, Tanvir 4-0-22-0, Nawaz 3-0-16-1 (1w), Amir 4-0-20-0, Malik 2-0-11-0, Raees 3-0-10-0.

Pakistan innings

Sharjeel Khan c †Fletcher b Williams 11

Khalid Latif b Williams 21

Babar Azam not out 27

Shoaib Malik not out 43

Extras (lb 4, w 2) 6

Total (2 wickets; 15.1 overs) 108

Did not bat: Umar Akmal, Sarfraz Ahmed*†, Mohammad Nawaz (3), Imad Wasim, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Amir, and Rumman Raees.

Fall of wickets 1-36 (Sharjeel Khan, 5.1 ov), 2-40 (Khalid Latif, 5.6 ov)

Bowling: Taylor 2-0-19-0,(1w), Williams 4-0-15-2,(1w),DJ Bravo 4-0-31-0,Narine 4-0-21-0,Brathwaite 1.1-0-18-0.

Result: Pakistan won by eight wickets.

Series: Pakistan won the three-match series 3-0.

Man-of-the-Match: Imad Wasim.

Toss: Pakistan.

Umpires: Ahsan Raza and Shozab Raza; TV- Ahmed Shahab.

