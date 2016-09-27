Start of trial of Westford, Cummings over alleged theft of state vehicles delayed for six months
The commencement of the trial of former public service minister Dr Jennifer Westford and ex-ministry personnel officer Margaret Cummings, who are charged with forgery and the attempted larceny of state vehicles, has been delayed until next year as a decision on the case in the High Court is being awaited.
When the matter was called before Magistrate Fabayo Azore
