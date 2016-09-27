Town Clerk acted outside of authority in removing Robb St vendors
- Bulkan says Mayor’s defence of action not in line with law
Communities Minister Ronald Bulkan says Town Clerk Royston King “acted outside of his authority” when he directed the removal of vendors from Robb Street, Bourda without the approval of the City Council and the Mayor’s subsequent defence of his action was not in keeping with the law.
Bulkan made the pronouncements in a letter sent last week to Mayor Patricia Chase-Green, to whom he stressed that Section 8A of the Municipal and District Council’s (Amendment) Act of 2013 “repeatedly makes clear that the elected council is supreme; the Town Clerk is but an administrator, like any other administrative …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
