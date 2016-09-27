Youth killed, friend wounded after nightclub shooting
- cops searching for three suspects
A young man was shot dead early yesterday morning while his friend was injured after an argument ended in gunfire in front of the Rio Inn Nightclub in Queenstown.
Dead is Ryan Sergeant, called ‘Harry,’ 19, of Festival City, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown. Sergeant was shot once to his head and reportedly dumped outside the Woodlands Hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.
His friend, Jeffrey Ferrell, who also resides in North Ruimveldt, was shot to his neck
