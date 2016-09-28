Buddy’s Pool Hall, Night Club closed after business falls
-medical school operating on site
The Buddy’s Pool Hall and Night Club on Sheriff Street have been closed following a fall in business and a medical school is now operating in a part of the huge building.
The pool hall and the night club had been popular on the entertainment scene for more than a decade and they…
