Bullet-riddled body of East Canje cattle farmer found

An East Canje cattle farmer was found dead with four gunshot wounds yesterday at a dam in Gangaram Settlement and his family suspects that his death is linked to a recent spat over land.

The deceased has been identified as Ramnarine Itwaru, known as ‘Bill,’ 38, of Lot 84 Gangaram Settlement, East Canje, Berbice.

Itwaru's body was found by a fisherman yesterday afternoon