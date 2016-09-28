Bullet-riddled body of East Canje cattle farmer found
An East Canje cattle farmer was found dead with four gunshot wounds yesterday at a dam in Gangaram Settlement and his family suspects that his death is linked to a recent spat over land.
The deceased has been identified as Ramnarine Itwaru, known as ‘Bill,’ 38, of Lot 84 Gangaram Settlement, East Canje, Berbice.
Itwaru’s body was found by a fisherman yesterday afternoon…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Gangaram man takes his own life
-
Woman threatens to kill cop at city court complex
-
Cop charged with taking bribes
Citizens fleeing country due to crime, IAC says
-
Teen shot dead outside Rio nightclub
-
City to tear down 52 derelict buildings
-
East Canje woman jailed over cocaine in suitcases
15-year-old charged with murdering suspect in sister’s abuse
-
Mother turns in alleged suspect in market shooting
Comments
About these comments