Bus driver in fatal Nismes crash was blinded by headlights from car, passenger says
The driver of the bus that toppled along the Nismes Public Road, West Bank Demerara on Monday evening, resulting in the death of the conductor, was blinded by the headlights from a car on the road, according to one of the passengers.
The accident resulted in the death of 25-year old minibus conductor Jerry Waldron, while 11 persons were injured.
Waldron, a resident of Goed Intent, West Bank Demerara reportedly…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Gangaram man takes his own life
-
Woman threatens to kill cop at city court complex
-
Cop charged with taking bribes
Citizens fleeing country due to crime, IAC says
-
Teen shot dead outside Rio nightclub
-
City to tear down 52 derelict buildings
-
East Canje woman jailed over cocaine in suitcases
15-year-old charged with murdering suspect in sister’s abuse
-
Mother turns in alleged suspect in market shooting
Comments
About these comments