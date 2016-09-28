Cop implicated in bus park shooting reassigned
The police rank implicated in the shooting of a bystander, Jean Rodrigues, in the vicinity of the Timehri Bus Park, has been reassigned as the police force completes the investigation.
Rodrigues, who has been discharged but still has a bullet lodged in her body, was shot last Tuesday in what the police rank claimed was an exchange of gunfire between him and a suspected bandit that he was pursuing. However, bystanders had accused the …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
