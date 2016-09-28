Cops completing file on Leonora pit bull attacks for legal advice
-deceased identified
Police are preparing to send their file on the September 15 pit bull attacks at Leonora, West Coast Demerara for legal advice, according to acting Divisional Commander Leslie James, who says an autopsy confirmed that the deceased in one of the cases died due to injuries he sustained as a result.
James told Stabroek News that they are treating the three attacks that
