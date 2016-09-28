Five Haitians fined for illegally entering country

The five Haitian men who were intercepted at Wismar, Linden on Saturday, while on their way to Brazil, were yesterday charged with illegal entry into the country and fined a total of $100,000 for the crime.

Wilner Choisy, 24; Panel Mondesir, 34; Robenson Thermidore, 19; Jean Eliofeme, 25; and Fequi Emile, 27, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown, where they were each fined $20,000 or in default, two weeks in prison after pleading guilty to the charge.

