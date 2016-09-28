GNBA directors welcome independent probe of corruption allegations

Saying they have been embarrassed and traumatised because of “false corruption allegations” made against them by an illegal operator, Guyana National Broadcasting Authority Board (GNBA) directors Vic Insanally and Anthony Vieira yesterday welcomed an independent probe promised by Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo.

“We welcome it. We spoke to the PM last night and he explained to us that he will ask the president for an independent inquiry… I can put my head and everything on a block that we will be found not culpable, so we want it,” Insanally told Stabroek News yesterday.

Insanally said the Prime Minister prefers an independent investigator