GuySuCo invites unions to meeting on Corporation’s future

The beleaguered Guyana Sugar Corporation today said it has invited representatives of the three unions in the industry to meet tomorrow to discuss the current and future status of the corporation.

A statement from GuySuCo follows:

Following preliminary meetings with Guyana Agricultural & General Workers Union (GAWU) on September 19, and National Association of Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Employees (NAACIE) on September 26, 2016, in response to the Unions’ respective claims for the year 2016, GuySuCo’s senior management team has invited their executives, along with representatives of the Guyana Labour Union (GLU) to meet on Thursday, September 29, 2016, so that together we can fully examine the current and future status of the Corporation.

In this regard, the management team will make comprehensive disclosures regarding sugar production and productivity, market and revenue trends, related costs, including employment costs, and of course their collective impact on current and future financial results.

It is intended that the parties will jointly examine the considerable challenges which the industry has faced over the last decade and the threats to sugar as its principal product of the future; discuss possible options for regaining financial viability; and more critically take this opportunity as joint shareholders to explore the type of partnership that can be forged to address the challenges highlighted, reconcile our varying interests, and commit to saving not only jobs and careers, but critically also ensuring the future viability of dependent communities.

The Corporation’s management team therefore looks forward to the start of a positive and productive series of interactions.

 

