Men who hijacked car on Norton St held

Police yesterday arrested two men who hijacked a car on Norton Street, Georgetown, after ejecting its passengers.

According to Clifton Hicken, Police Commander, ‘A’ Division, the car was parked when the two men walked up, pulled out the passengers and escaped with the vehicle.

The commander explained that police acted on information provided by the public and the white Toyota Premio was intercepted at Alexander Village.

The hijackers are in police custody assisting with investigations. Hicken said an Identification Parade would be held for the victims to identify the suspects.

Comments

