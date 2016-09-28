Men who hijacked car on Norton St held
Police yesterday arrested two men who hijacked a car on Norton Street, Georgetown, after ejecting its passengers.
According to Clifton Hicken, Police Commander, ‘A’ Division, the car was parked when the two men walked up, pulled out the passengers and escaped with the vehicle.
The commander explained that police acted on information provided by the public and the white Toyota Premio was intercepted at Alexander Village.
The hijackers are in police custody assisting with investigations. Hicken said an Identification Parade would be held for the victims to identify the suspects.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Gangaram man takes his own life
-
Woman threatens to kill cop at city court complex
-
Cop charged with taking bribes
Citizens fleeing country due to crime, IAC says
-
Teen shot dead outside Rio nightclub
-
City to tear down 52 derelict buildings
-
East Canje woman jailed over cocaine in suitcases
15-year-old charged with murdering suspect in sister’s abuse
-
Mother turns in alleged suspect in market shooting
Comments
About these comments