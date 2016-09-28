No-show Dataram gets five years for cocaine trafficking

In his absence, self-professed drug lord Barry Dataram was yesterday sentenced to 60 months in jail for trafficking cocaine, while his three co-accused, including his common-law wife, who was also a no-show, were acquitted due to a lack of evidence.

Georgetown Magistrate Judy Latchman, who presided over the trial of Dataram, his common-law wife Anjanie Boodnarine, Kevin Charran, and Trevor Gouveia for the possession of 129.230 kilogrammes of cocaine (equivalent to 284 pounds) that was found on April 16, 2015, at a Silver Dam, Fourth Avenue, Diamond Housing Scheme property, also instituted a $164M fine.

